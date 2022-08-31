UPDATE: Earlier this month, crews from the Tennessee Department of Transportation began working on a portion of Apison Pike as a part of the larger project for the reconstruction of SR-317.
On Wednesday, TDOT shared a video showing the progress of the project.
WATCH BELOW:
🎥 SR 317 (Apison Pike) Reconstruction in Hamilton County— Rae Anne Bradley (@RaeAnneTDOT) August 30, 2022
🕰 Progress through August 2022
Check it out! ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4THh9MA4QS
PREVIOUS STORY:
Beginning Monday afternoon, crews from the Tennessee Department of Transportation will shift part of Chestnut Creek Road to its new alignment to construct a portion of the new alignment for Apison Pike.
The work is a part of the larger project for reconstruction of SR-317 (Apison Pike) from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane in Hamilton County.
TDOT says that drivers approaching Chestnut Creek Road from the existing Apison Pike will turn onto the new alignment of Apison Pike at the old Tallant Road intersection and continue on the new alignment of Apison Pike to Chestnut Creek Road.
Drivers coming from Chestnut Creek Road will follow the newly paved portion of Chestnut Creek Road to the right and turn right onto the new alignment of Apison Pike.