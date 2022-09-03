UPDATE: (AP) — The family of a Tennessee woman who police said was abducted and forced into a vehicle while she was jogging near the University of Memphis campus has offered a $50,000 reward for information in the case.
Memphis police have said 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher was last seen about 4:20 a.m. Friday. Police say she was jogging when a man approached her and forced her into a dark-colored GMC Terrain after a brief struggle.
She was reported missing when she did not return home from her regular morning run.
Fletcher’s family offered the reward Friday night through Crimestoppers for information leading to the arrest of anyone responsible for her disappearance.
The TBI and Memphis Police Department are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman.
Liza is 5'6," weighs 137lbs, and has brown hair and green eyes.
She was last seen wearing a pink athletic top with purple shorts.
If you have seen Liza, recognize the vehicle, or have any information about where she could be, contact the TBI immediately at 1-800-TBI-FIND or call 911.