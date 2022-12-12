UPDATE: The TBI says they have found the missing man from La Vergne, Gregory Cook, in Murfressboro.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 66-year-old man, Gregory Cook, who is missing from La Vergne, TN.
The TBI says he may be headed to the Chattanooga area, and he has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.
Cook is described as a 66-year-old Black male, standing is 5'10", weighing 250 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Thursday, wearing a navy cap, dark blue hoodie, khaki pants, and tan shoes.
If you see him, you're asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.