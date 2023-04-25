The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert late Monday night for an 18-month-old missing out of McMinn County.
ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help to find Alexander Webb, who is missing from McMinn County and may be with his non-custodial parents.— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) April 25, 2023
The 18-month-old has brown hair and brown eyes, stands 3' tall, and weighs 27 pounds.
Spot him? Have info? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
1/X pic.twitter.com/Wxz0ESvGyb
According to the TBI, Alexander Webb may be with his non-custodial parents, Jason Webb and Sarah Ison.
The TBI said both Webb and Ison have been charged with custodial interference.
The TBI said in a Twitter post Tuesday morning that the vehicle, described as a a 2001 Ford Explorer, with TN tag 607-BHRB in their original alerts had been found in Athens.
Webb has brown hair and brown eyes, stands 3' tall, and weighs 27 pounds.
If you have seen Webb or have any information, call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the McMinn County Sheriff's Office at 423-745-3222.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this developing story.