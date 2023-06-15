UPDATE: The TBI is investigating this morning after a police chase that began around midnight near the Marathon Gas Station in the 7300 block of Lee Highway ended with a shooting involving a Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy.
According to a press release from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle being chased was forced to stop on Shallowford Road near the Waffle House and MAPCO off of Hwy 153.
One male suspect sustained what is believed to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
No deputies were injured in the incident.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been asked to conduct the investigation into the shooting.
PREVIOUS STORY: A heavy police presence is onsite at Shallowford Road just before 1:00 a.m. Thursday.
The road is currently blocked off near the area of Olan Mills Dr.
