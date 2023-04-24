UPDATE: The TBI has canceled a Silver Alert that was issued over a week ago for a Chattanooga man who was finally found.
The TBI said on Monday that 69-year-old Ronald Cook was found in Chattanooga and is safe.
A Silver Alert was issued on April 15, for Cook on behalf of the Chattanooga Police Department.
No additional details about this case have been released.
PREVIOUS STORY: The TBI has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Chattanooga Police Department for a man who went missing over the weekend.
Police say 69-year-old Ronald Cook was last seen on April 15, in Chattanooga, wearing black and white pants and glasses.
Cook is 5'10" tall and weighs around 210 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.
Police say he has a medical condition that may affect his ability to return safely home.
If you have any information about this case, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525, submit an anonymous tip to CPD via the Atlas One App or call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND (824-3463).
