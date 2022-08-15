UPDATE: The TBI is asking for tips in the cold case of a man who disappeared in Marion County more than two years ago.
WATCH: When his family last saw Josh Day two years ago, he was meeting friends to go 4-wheeling around the Fiery Gizzard area of Marion County. He never made it home. Searchers found his 4-wheeler, but the mystery about what happened to Josh remains.TIPS: 1-800-TBI-FIND pic.twitter.com/VrFrzKc8Uk— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) August 15, 2022
The TBI says Josh Day was last seen in July of 2020 when he went to meet some friends in the Fiery Gizzard area to ride 4-wheelers.
The TBI says Day never made it home.
During a search, Day's 4-wheeler was found but he was not.
The TBI is asking anyone with information about this case to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office says the search continues for a missing man who was last seen on Friday.
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday that Josh Day was last seen two days prior riding a tan Honda Recon 250 4-wheeler in the Pyburn Area in Tracy City.
Day’s 4-wheeler was found around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, about an hour and half after the GCSO asked for volunteers to help with the search.
At around 6:20 p.m. on Sunday, the GCSO determined that Day disappeared in Marion County and tracking dogs were brought in to help with the search.
The GCSO said on Monday morning that Day is still missing.
If you have any information about this case, please call the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office at (931) 692-3466.
Stay with the WRCB app for updates to this developing story.