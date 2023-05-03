UPDATE: A SWAT standoff involving a man who allegedly fired at police during a traffic stop has ended peacefully Wednesday night.
Chattanooga police took 47-year-old Ricky Barnette into custody after a standoff near Shallowford Road that lasted for more than an hour.
According to officials, Barnette fired a gun at an officer during a traffic stop before he ran away to a nearby creek where the standoff took place.
Barnette had 13 petty outstanding warrants, CPD said.
Chattanooga police say there are looking for others that may have been involved in the initial traffic stop. If you have any information, call CPD at 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App.
PREVIOUS STORY: A heavy law enforcement presence is responding to a scene Wednesday evening after a man allegedly fired shots at at least one officer during a traffic stop and fled on foot, Chattanooga police said.
Officers are staged now near Shallowford Rd. and Stein Dr. with a SWAT team.
A spokesperson for the Chattanooga Police Department told Local 3 News on the scene that the suspect is still armed and has now barricaded himself.
Several local businesses have been evacuated, CPD said.
