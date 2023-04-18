UPDATE: A man suspected of placing a suspicious package at 1 Carter Street and exhibiting strange behavior at multiple businesses has been taken into custody, according to police.
Kendal Lewis, 33, reportedly acted erratically at the Days Inn at 901 Carter Street earlier in the day. Staff at the hotel claimed that Lewis was acting strange and demanded change before leaving after not getting what he ordered.
Later, Lewis was seen at 1 Carter Street, where he left a bag that was reported to the police as a suspicious package by a passerby. After leaving the area, Lewis returned to the City Cafe at 901 Carter Street, where he continued to behave unusually. When asked to leave, Lewis allegedly threatened to shoot the police if they were called.
Lewis was spotted near 1200 Poplar Street shortly after, and nearby businesses and schools were placed on a soft lock-down until the suspect could be located.
Lewis was ultimately found at 973 Market Street, where he was taken into custody. Although no gun was found on Lewis, he did have a shaving blade in his possession, and police say there were obvious signs that he was experiencing a mental episode.
He has been taken to Silverdale Detention Center and will be charged with various offenses, including terroristic threats, assault, disorderly conduct, and possession of a controlled substance.
PREVIOUS: Chattanooga Police responded to a suspicious package at 1 Carter Street (at W 12th) shortly before Noon on Tuesday.
Investigators with the EODU responded and safely detonated the device.
Officials say the bag contained personal items and was deemed not dangerous.
Police are still in the area looking for the individual who left the package.