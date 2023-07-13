UPDATE: Charges are pending for a suspect who crashed a stolen car twice in Hamilton County Wednesday evening, sending a deputy and another motorist to the hospital.
According to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, the suspect struck an East Ridge Police Department patrol unit in the stolen car close to 8:30 p.m., prompting a chase. The suspect led law enforcement east on I-24 before crashing with a HCSO deputy near the Westside Drive exit.
The deputy and suspect were both transported to a local medical facility for review, as well as another driver who was involved in the crash.
The conditions and identities of those involved have not been released.
As of late Wednesday evening, I-24 near the Ridgecut and the area around Westside Drive remain closed as the Tennessee Highway Patrol conducts a crash investigation. Motorists should continue to find alternate routes at this time.
A Local 3 News crew is on the scene and will bring updates as they become available.
PREVIOUS STORY: A large law enforcement presence is on the scene of a crash on I-24 in Chattanooga Wednesday evening.
According to TDOT's SmartWay, a multivehicle crash has shut down all eastbound lanes at mile marker 181.6 near Westside Drive.
Motorists should find alternate routes at this time.
We're working to learn more. Stay with Local 3 News for updates.