UPDATE: Chattanooga police have arrested a man suspected of shooting another multiple times on E. 48th St. on Tuesday.
According to officials, 30-year-old Charles Jackson opened fire after at a gathering during a dispute with the victim.
The arrest report said multiple witnesses told police Jackson allegedly ordered the victim to turn the music off, then attacked him, shooting him several times in the leg and pelvis.
Authorities said several children were present during the altercation.
Jackson had active warrants for attempted 1st degree murder, reckless endangerment, and unlawful possession.
He was taken into custody by the Chattanooga Police Fugitive Unit, US Marshals, and CPD Intel Unit.
The unnamed victim remains in critical condition.
PREVIOUS STORY: A man is suffering from serious injuries after an argument turned violent Tuesday night, authorities say.
The Chattanooga Police Department say the 38-year-old victim was shot multiple times in the 700 block of E. 48th Street near 8pm.
Responders were told it was a "potential dispute" that led to the shooting.
The victim was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening injury and police are working to determine suspect information.
If you have any information, you're asked to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App, formerly the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous. Police say no amount of information is too small or insignificant.