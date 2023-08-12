UPDATE: Police say a suspect was killed in the exchange of gunfire with a Chattanooga Officer on E. 3rd Street Friday night.
The Chattanooga Police Department states the suspect is a 34-year-old man from Chattanooga.
They say the officer has been treated at the hospital and was released pending further treatment.
Police have not released the names of the officer or the suspect at this time, but say both names will be released at a later date.
During this morning's press conference with The Chattanooga Police Department, Police Chief Celeste Murphy explained, “Protecting our city is a 24/7 job and I am so proud of our officers who never waiver in their commitment to this community.”
The department says the TBI is now handling the investigation as is the standard protocol for all officer-involved shootings.
PREVIOUS STORY: A Chattanooga Police officer and a suspect were shot in an exchange of gunfire Friday night on North Holtzclaw at East 3rd.
The Chattanooga Police Department says officers were on the scene for a street crime related detail and encountered a suspect at 9:41 pm.
Police say at some point during the stop, gunfire was exchanged and an officer and the suspect were both shot.
The suspect’s condition is unknown; the officer is in stable condition.
Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy will hold a news conference this morning (Saturday) at 8:00 am.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police are responding to reports of an officer shot near E. 3rd Street and N Holtzclaw Avenue.
Local 3 is on the scene and working to gather more information about the incident.
The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. Friday night.
A heavy police presence is still seen at the scene.
Assistant Police Chief Sutton tells us a suspect and an officer were shot. The suspects condition is unknown. The officer is stable. More on @Local3News https://t.co/661HK5DSHx— Abigail Martin (@AbigailLocal3) August 12, 2023
Chattanooga Police say gunfire was said to be exchanged hitting both the suspect and an officer.
CPD says the TBI will be investigating the incident.
Sutton says there’s no threat and the TBI will investigate. She says when officers heard an officer was injured, many flooded the scene to check on their teammate. https://t.co/uNVIPVDnVg— Abigail Martin (@AbigailLocal3) August 12, 2023
As the investigation unfolds, we will provide timely updates, ensuring that the community is kept informed about any significant developments related to the case.
HAPPENING NOW: I’m on an active scene on Holtzclaw Avenue and E 3rd St where Chattanooga is responded to a call of shots fired. There is a sea of lights and the area is taped off. @Local3News pic.twitter.com/l47F2pHBu0— Abigail Martin (@AbigailLocal3) August 12, 2023