UPDATE: Two people have been arrested after officers say they stole a prisoner transport van at gunpoint that they used in a chase down I-24 on Monday.
Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnett says Richard Gerald and Brian Stone took the van, which belonged to the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) at gunpoint at Exit 143 in South Pittsburg.
A prisoner who is a minor was in the van when it was taken and the juvenile got in a different Nissan Versa that was driven by Stone.
Officers chased the car and the van down I-24 and eventually boxed in the car at the 24-27 split in Chattanooga.
Officers took Stone and the escapee into custody.
Officers found the DCS van in Jasper and took Gerald into custody.
Stone and Gerald are charged with armed-robbery.
Stone had 11 active warrants and is also charged in a double shooting in Hamilton County that happened just before the incidents in Marion County.
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says Stone is accused of shooting two people at a home on Ooltewah-Georgetown Road around 4:00pm.
Both victims are in stable condition and their names have not been released at this time.
Stone is charged with attempted first degree murder in connection to the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection to a double shooting in Ooltewah on Monday evening.
UPDATE: The suspect wanted in connection to yesterday's shooting on Ooltewah-Georgetown Road has been taken into custody. This incident remains an ongoing investigation. More details will follow. pic.twitter.com/8eYc3qB5wM— Hamilton County Sheriff's Office - TN (@hcsotn) January 31, 2023
The name of the suspect has not been released at this time.
The HCSO says more information is to come.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this developing story.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double shooting in Ooltewah on Monday.
It happened at a home in the 6400 block of Ooltewah-Georgetown Road shortly after 4:00pm.
Sheriff Austin Garrett says the two people who were shot have been taken to a hospital where they are both in serious condition.
Sheriff Garrett says the suspect is on the run and there is no description or possible motive that can be shared at this time.
The names of the victims have not been released.
A portion of Ooltewah-Georgetown Road was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this developing story.