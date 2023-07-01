UPDATE: With the invaluable assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, as well help from Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and the Knox County Sheriff's Office the suspect from the Armed Robbery has been identified.
Police say the suspect has been identified as Jason Williams.
Williams was located and arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault and Armed Robbery.
PREVIOUS STORY: Early Friday morning, police in Fort Oglethorpe responded to a report of an armed robbery at 5:48am.
The Fort Oglethorpe Police Department told Local 3 News that a knife was used against a person.
The victim told police he was stabbed in the Circle K parking lot on Cloud Springs Road in an apparent armed robbery attempt
Police found the victim lying on the sidewalk and bleeding at a Mega Star Gas Station at the intersection of Cloud Springs and Scruggs Road. He was taken to a local hospital.
Fort Oglethorpe Police Department Chief Keith Sewell later shared photos of a person and truck that may be connected to the incident. They are asking for the public's assistance to identify the person.
Police officers and detectives are at that location and are working a crime scene that includes both fuel stations at that location.
Both the Fort Oglethorpe Police Dept. and the GBI are investigating.