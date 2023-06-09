UPDATE: A jury has found a man guilty for his role in a deadly triple shooting at the Douglas Heights Apartments in May 2019.
According to the Hamilton County Criminal Court Clerk, 33-year-old Omerrieal Woods was found guilty of solicitation of reckless homicide, two counts of solicitation of attempt to commit aggravated assault, and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Woods was one of three suspects charged in the incident. His brother Toddie Woods and Hyacinth Taylor were also charged.
Toddie Woods, who was originally charged with second degree murder and attempted second degree murder, pleaded guilty to lesser charges in October. He was sentenced to 36 years in prison.
Taylor is facing several charges, including facilitation to commit first degree murder and facilitation to attempt first degree murder.
Taylor's trial is scheduled to begin on July 11, 2023.
Woods is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on August 21.
PREVIOUS UPDATE: One of the three suspects in the triple shooting at the Douglas Heights Apartment complex in May 2019 has been indicted.
Omerrieal Woods has been indicted for one count of an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm.
Two counts of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and three counts of possessing and transportation a machine gun and violent crime.
Woods is scheduled to appear in court on June 17.
PREVIOUS STORY: Police have arrested a third suspect in a recent shooting at the Douglas Heights apartment complex.
Police say 25-year-old Hyacinth Taylor was charged with Attempted First Degree Murder.
Taylor is due in court on September 24.
PREVIOUS STORY: A shooting at the Douglas Heights apartment complex left one man dead and two injured just over a week ago. Toddie and Omerrieal Woods have been charged in that case, and today they made their first appearance in court.
The brothers only appeared for a few minutes, before the judge set a new date for a preliminary hearing on August 27.
Toddie Woods faces a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting, and both brothers have attempted first-degree murder charges.
Attorney Bill Speek says they're pleading not guilty.
"At this point, we've plead not guilty, we intend to continue to plead not guilty,” Speek said. “And we'll persist in that until there's any other change in their plea."
Chattanooga police say surveillance video shows Toddie Woods firing shots through an apartment door with a gun handed to him by Omerrieal. Those shots killed 25-year-old Rigoberto Jarquin and injured two other men.
Speek told Channel 3 that much more happened before the shooting than has previously been reported.
"We know that the shooting was not an act in a vacuum,” he said. “We know that the shooting did come after they were attacked."
The defense team says an attack left the brothers with black eyes and at least one broken nose. The defense believes the incident began even before that.
"We believe that this altercation that led to this tragic event started before they were even in the building,” Speek said.
Before the brothers appear again, attorney John Morgan says they're focused on social media, and that it will play a big role in this case.
"There are a lot of witnesses that we have not had an opportunity to talk to and we're working on that,” Morgan said.
Speek says a new court date will allow the defense to continue their own investigation.
"At this point we're still like the police, investigating our side of the story,” he said.
The defense expects to present that evidence at the preliminary hearing in August.
