Just before 7 p.m. Saturday night, Chattanooga police responded to a shooting at a local hotel.
Once on the scene, officers located two victims suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Both victims have been transported to a local hospital.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App).
You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.
Police have not released the names of the suspect or victims at this time.