UPDATE: Chattanooga police say a man has been arrested in connection to a kidnapping on Brainerd Road Monday morning.
Police say 29-year-old Michael Oshea Walker is charged with aggravated kidnapping, evading arrest, domestic assault, reckless endangerment, vehicular assault, leaving scene of accident with damage to vehicle, failure to render aid, driving on revoked, suspended or cancelled license, and theft of property.
Police say on Monday at around 10:40am, they were alerted by witnesses who told officers they saw a man take a woman by force and drive away.
A second call was made to Chattanooga police when the woman was able to temporarily escape near Wilcox Boulevard. But police say Walker was able to take her again and then fled from responding CPD officers.
Police spotted Walker's vehicle and a chase began. The suspect's vehicle ran into several other vehicles as the Walker attempted to flee police.
The vehicle crashed near the intersection of New York and New Jersey Avenues where police were able to take Walker into custody.
The victim was found in the car, with stab wounds and was taken to a local hospital with what police describe as non-life threatening injuries.
Walker is being held in the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.
He is scheduled to appear in court on June 27.
