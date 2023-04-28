UPDATE: The suspect in the 2021 death of Ringgold therapist Glenn Fraser was found guilty this week.
Cameron Gravitt was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.
Testimony in the trial determined that Gravitt murdered the Fraser by stabbing him to death after he had used methamphetamine.
Judge Kristina Cook Graham sentenced to life in prison.
PERVIOUS STORY: Detectives with the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office have arrested a Chattanooga man for the murder of a local therapist.
Sheriff Gary Sisk says 36-year-old Cameron Gravitt has been arrested for the murder of 54-year-old Glenn Fraser.
Gravitt is charged with murder.
No further information has been released at this time.
PREVIOUS STORY: In Catoosa County, investigators are searching for clues in the murder of a Ringgold therapist.
Authorities say 54-year-old Glenn Fraser was found stabbed to death at his office by clients who showed up for appointments on Tuesday afternoon. It was devastating news to many of the former and current clients he’s seen over the years.
“I explained to him what happened and his response was, ‘why? why would somebody do that, mom?’” parent Brittany Granito recalled in breaking the news to her son Colton.
It’s the question many in North Georgia who knew Fraser are now asking including dozens of clients he saw regularly as a licensed therapist.
“It’s just crazy how something could happen to the person who was trying to resolve your trauma…something so traumatizing could happen that way,” Sarah Helton told Channel 3. “I can just imagine him getting up to greet someone and they just did that to him..it just hurts so bad to think about that.”
Helton said her last session with Fraser was Saturday, just three days before his body was found.
“When I was leaving Saturday I had this urge to tell him how much I appreciated him and how much I loved him but I didn’t…and I kind of wish I did,” she said in an interview on Thursday.
Granito told Channel 3 her son Colton, who has autism and had been seeing Fraser for five years, didn’t sleep Wednesday night. Fraser’s death is a difficult loss to accept.
“Someone took a very good man from a community and his family,” she said.
Fraser had been a therapist for more than 20 years. He took a variety of clients from sex offenders to children on the autism spectrum to clients with personality disorders.
Both Granito and Helton said there was nothing he wouldn’t do for his clients—often taking them pro bono.
“He’s helped us come a long way,” Granito added.
With a murder investigation now in the early stages and grief still setting in, friends, family and clients of Fraser are seeking peace of mind and hoping that whoever is responsible for Fraser's death is caught.
In a release sent out Wednesday, officials specified they are seeking information about a family of three who showed up to Fraser’s office between 3:30 pm and 4:30 pm on Tuesday.
The three individuals were described as a white male in his 50s, a white female in her 20s and a child between the ages of eight and 12 driving a red or burgundy colored minivan.
Authorities in Catoosa County are asking anyone with information about Fraser or patients of his with missed appointments Tuesday to contact Detective Chris Lyons at (706) 935-2424, extension 2525.