UPDATE: Chattanooga Police initially received a call about a suspicious person on campus of The Bright School, which was changed to a dog bite before police arrived.
Once on-scene, a child was found suffering from the reported dog bite.
The initial responding officer located a suspicious person near the site of the incident and chased the man into the woods.
Police later identified the suspect and turned his information over to McKamey for further investigation and possible prosecution.
The child received medical attention for his injuries, with his current status unknown.
According to police, the challenge lies with determining whether or not the suspect intentionally ordered the dog to attack the child or failed to prevent the child from being attacked, which is now for McKamey to determine.
PREVIOUS: An email has gone out to Bright School parents that a suspicious man and two dogs were on campus last night.
The email said students would remain indoors during recess, and there would be an off-duty police officer on campus until 6 o'clock tonight.
Bright School is in touch with police and will provide updates as the situation evolves.
