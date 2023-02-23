UPDATE: Chattanooga Police initially received a call about a suspicious person on campus of The Bright School, which was changed to a dog bite before police arrived.
Once on-scene, a child was found suffering from the reported dog bite.
The initial responding officer located a suspicious person near the site of the incident and chased the man into the woods.
The individual they believe was on the school's campus has been arrested, and the two dogs have been taken to McKamey Animal Center.
The child received medical attention for his injuries, with his current status unknown.
Head of School Kristin Watts said in a statement, "I can confirm a Bright School student was bitten by one of the dogs while the family was on campus after hours, and the parents told me the student will be fine and back to school next week."
"Though the police investigation delayed our ability to share all details with you earlier today, please know that the top priority in this instance and every day at The Bright School is the safety and security of our students, faculty and staff," said Watts.
Security will be on campus for the remainder of the week, classes will resume their regular schedules, and students will go outside for recess and other activities.
PREVIOUS: An email has gone out to Bright School parents that a suspicious man and two dogs were on campus last night.
The email said students would remain indoors during recess, and there would be an off-duty police officer on campus until 6 o'clock tonight.
Bright School is in touch with police and will provide updates as the situation evolves.
