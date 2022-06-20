UPDATE: Henry Dewayne Beard is facing charges of attempted first degree murder during the incident on the 700 block of North Germantown Road.
According to an affidavit, Beard and two other unknown suspects conspired to kill two CPD officers at the Park Village Apartments by firearm and by hitting one of them with a stolen vehicle on Friday night. The officers were in the area responding to a report.
Beard also committed aggravated assault against two other CPD officers by almost hitting them with the stolen vehicle that he used trying to flee the scene.
PREVIOUS UPDATE: A CPD spokesperson confirms two Chattanooga police officers were involved in the incident.
One was hurt, and is doing well. The other wasn't hurt in the incident.
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating at the request of the Hamilton County District Attorney.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shots fired incident involving Chattanooga Police.
It happened Friday night in the 700 block of N. Germantown Road.
According to a release, a CPD officer was hit by a car leaving the scene. Shots were fired during the incident.
The officer was taken to the hospital. He's expected to survive. Nobody else was hurt in the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
