UPDATE: A suspect was arrested on the scene Friday morning after allegedly shooting a man in the leg, the Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said.
According to BCSO, Javonte McKnight was charged with aggravated assault for shooting Robert Bishop at a Cleveland home on Hannah Road NW around 9:00.
Bishop's injuries are not life-threatening, officials said.
McKnight is being held at the Bradley County Jail without bond.
