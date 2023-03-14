UPDATE: The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has charged Kevon Palmer of Chattanooga for Attempted First Degree Murder at the Rossville Blvd. Taco Bell in July of 2022.
According to the police report, footage from the Taco Bell shows a vehicle pull into the parking lot and Palmer is seen to exit the vehicle carrying a firearm and strikes the victim who was said to be waiting on a ride near the front entrance.
The victim attempted to flee Palmer and exchanges gunshots until the victim was shot in the leg. Palmer is said to have then flee the scene in the vehicle that police identified and tracked his address with the observed license plate.
Palmer was identified from the footage and has been charged for attempted first degree murder.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police say a man was shot in the Rossville Boulevard area on Monday afternoon.
It happened around 2:20pm in the 4100 block near Taco Bell.
Police say the victim had an argument with another person who was in a vehicle.
Officers say the two men exchanged gunfire, the victim was hit and the suspect fled the scene.
If you have any information about this case, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-643-5100 or leave an anonymous tip using the Atlas One app.
