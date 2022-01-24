A man is facing 22 charges after he hit a Hamilton County Sheriff's patrol car and led deputies on a chase in Red Bank.
The suspect is identified as Todd Payne and he created quite a scene across the city.
The property manager at Scenic City Self Storage said she was just trying to get to work on time. She said patrol cars were everywhere while they were searching for a suspect in a stolen car.
"When I went to pull in here I was like oh wow, right here," Scenic City Self Storage Property Manager Laua Thielke said.
Thielke said her drive to work Monday morning was different than most days.
"There's police officers everywhere, K-9 dogs, and they were searching across the street and I seen a wrecked vehicle," Thielke said.
Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Matt Lea said at around 6:30 Monday morning a Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputy tried to stop a man who was driving recklessly on Highway 27 near the Sequoyah Road exit in Soddy Daisy. A short time later the suspect was spotted on Highway 27 and a deputy tried to stop the suspect, but he fled once again.
"Whenever I got off the Signal Mountain exit, I seen three or four different cops with their lights on and no one pulled over so I was like I wonder what's going on," Thielke said.
The pursuit followed Highway 27 until the suspect drove down the grass to get to Signal Mountain Road where Lea said the suspect rammed into the deputy's vehicle. The suspect abandoned the car and ran.
Thielke said she was just trying to get to work, but patrol cars were everywhere.
"I asked them could they move their car because I couldn't get inside of work," Thielke said.
"The community actually did really well not stopping and trying to stop traffic and stuff," Thielke said.
Thielke said once she got to work, she had a front-row seat watching as the suspect was caught near Ashmore Road in Red Bank.
"I kind of locked the doors just in case," Thielke said.
Payne is being held in the Silverdale Detention Center and he's facing 22 charges including reckless driving, aggravated assault, passing a school bus, possession of a stolen license plate, and driving under the influence. Payne also has a current warrant out of Putnam County for escape.