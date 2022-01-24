UPDATE: The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect who was arrested in connection with Monday morning’s pursuit on U.S. 27.
Todd Payne was booked into the Silverdale Detention Center and was charged with:
· Reckless Driving
· Reckless Endangerment
· Speeding
· Driving Left of Center
· Aggravated Assault
· Careless Driving
· Cutting in Traffic
· Due Care
· Driving on Revoked
· Driving on Roadways Lanes for Traffic
· Evading
· Improper Passing
· Leaving Scene of Accident with Damage to Vehicle
· Left of Center
· Passing School Bus (illegal)
· Possession of Stolen License Plate
· Resisting Arrest
· Unlawful Removal of Registration
· Use of Stolen Plates
· Failure to Maintain Lane
· Following Too Close
· Driving under the Influence
Payne also has a current warrant out of Putnam County for Escape.
PREVIOUS STORY: A speeding vehicle Monday morning turned into a pursuit on U.S. 27, and ended with a suspect crashing into a turned into a deputy’s vehicle.
Hamilton County Sheriff's Office's Matt Lea said that an HCSO deputy spotted a vehicle speeding and driving recklessly on Highway 27 near the Sequoyah Road exit in Soddy Daisy.
The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, which then took off and fled "at an excessive speed while driving recklessly." Deputies decided to not pursue the vehicle for safety concerns.
But then, the vehicle was then spotted a short time later by another HCSO deputy on U.S. 27. That deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect fled once again and a pursuit began.
The chase continued on U.S. 27 until the suspect drove down the grass to reach Signal Mountain Road, where he struck the deputy’s vehicle who was pursuing him.
The collision rendered the deputy’s vehicle inoperable.
The vehicle then left the scene of the accident, continued on until the suspect abandoned the car near the 1700 block Dayton Boulevard and took off on foot.
Additional law enforcement personnel from Red Bank Police and Chattanooga Police Departments joined in the search.
HCSO Unmanned Aerial Systems (drones) and K-9 personnel were also used to assist with the search efforts.
Search efforts eventually focused around the area of Ashmore Road in Red Bank.
The suspect was eventually found and taken into custody.
The suspect’s vehicle was found to have a stolen tag.
PREVIOUS STORY: There was a heavy police presence at CityGreen Apartments on Dayton Blvd. this morning.
Police dispatch confirmed that officers were on scene looking for a suspect in a stolen vehicle who took off running into the woods.
Chattanooga police say a Hamilton County Sheriff's Office vehicle pursuit turned into a foot chase.
We are working to get more information.