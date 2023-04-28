UPDATE: Chattanooga police say they have arrested a suspect in the April 6 shooting in the 1900 Block of Market Street.
Police say they were able to link Ja'Marie Jones to the shooting, where no one was injured.
Jones was charged with attempted first degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and reckless endangerment. He had additional warrants from other jurisdictions for evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance and theft of property.
A second man was with Jones at the time of the arrest.
Georral Davis arrested on outstanding warrants for two counts of aggravated criminal trespass, evading arrest, possessing a firearm with the intent to go armed, possession of a firearm during a felony, possession of drugs for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both men were taken to Silverdale Detention Center.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police were alerted to shots fired near a local convenience store.
No one was shot or injured, but two people have been detained.
Police are actively working the scene to determine the circumstances of the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.
Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous.