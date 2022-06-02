UPDATE: Chattanooga police have arrested a suspect in Wednesday evenings's shooting as 21-year-old Afrika Jackson.
Police say that Jackson and the victim got into a fight before the shooting.
Jackson has been charged with attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.
She currently at the Silverdale Detention Facility.
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly responded to the shooting and others with this Tweet:
Yet another day we are waking up to news of a horrific tragedy fueled by gun violence. My heart goes out to the city of Tulsa and all of the families who are grieving today. We MUST work together to stop this epidemic - the health and well-being of our country depends on it.— Tim Kelly (@MayorTimKelly) June 2, 2022
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting in the Oak Grove community on Wednesday night.
It happened around 5:45pm in the 1800 block of E. 23rd Street near Wings Town restaurant.
Police say a woman was shot and say her injuries are not life-threatening.
The victim’s name has not been released.
The events surrounding the incident are under investigation.
