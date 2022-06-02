Shooting

UPDATE: Chattanooga police have arrested a suspect in Wednesday evenings's shooting as 21-year-old Afrika Jackson.

Police say that Jackson and the victim got into a fight before the shooting.

Jackson has been charged with attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

She currently at the Silverdale Detention Facility.

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly responded to the shooting and others with this Tweet:

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting in the Oak Grove community on Wednesday night.

It happened around 5:45pm in the 1800 block of E. 23rd Street near Wings Town restaurant.

Police say a woman was shot and say her injuries are not life-threatening.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The events surrounding the incident are under investigation.

