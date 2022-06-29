UPDATE: A multi-state manhunt that began in Tennessee after a man was accused of shooting a Hendersonville police officer ended Tuesday night in Kentucky, with police fatally shooting the suspect.

The suspect, 34-year-old Samuel Quinton Edwards died in an exchange of gunfire with Kentucky State Police in Louisville.

Edwards was wanted in connection to a shooting of a police officer in Tennessee Monday night.

PREVIOUS STORY: The white truck referenced in the #TNBlueAlert search for Samuel Edwards has been recovered in Millersville, but Edwards has not yet been found.

He now also faces a charge of Attempted 1st Degree Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer. Spot him? Call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND!

PREVIOUS STORY: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Blue Alert for Samuel Q. Edwards, who is wanted by both the TBI and the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police say Edwards shot a Hendersonville police officer during a traffic stop Monday night.

Edwards was in a black van that was stopped by police, and began firing at the officer. Edwards then abandoned the van and a stole a pickup truck. He was seen on a home security doorbell camera carrying two assault-style rifles.

The TBI says that Edwards may be traveling in a 2009 white Chevrolet Silverado with TN tag 88F W55. The vehicle has a missing grille and damage to the bumper.

Edwards should be considered armed and very dangerous.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital with what are described as non-critical injuries.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.