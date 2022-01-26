UPDATE: An aggravated assault with a knife took place Wednesday morning in the lunchroom at East Hamilton High School.
The altercation, between two female ninth-grade students, resulted in one of them sustaining "multiple stab wounds" according to Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Matt Lea.
The school system said that the one girl used a folding knife in the stabbing.
"Terrifying. It's terrifying," said Juliet Hoey, a parent of a student at the school. "With everything that's going on in the world today, school is supposed to be a safe place. I'm supposed to be able to send my daughter there and know that she's going to come home."
Hoey said it was more than two hours after the incident that she got a call from the school telling her what had happened. By then, she added, she had already seen a video online of the incident.
"I definitely would've sent somebody up to get my daughter," said Hoey. "I think she should have come home."
But instead, her daughter sat in a classroom on lockdown with no idea what was happening and worried about her friends she knew were in the cafeteria.
"She was just mostly afraid that her freshmen friends were still sitting in the cafeteria," said Hoey. "She didn't know who was hurt and who wasn't."
Members of the East Hamilton H.S. faculty stepped in to intervene.
The injured girl was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
One girl was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.
Classes went on as normal after the scene was cleared. Classes are expected to resume as planned Thursday morning.
"As safety is our first priority, we will continue our stance of no tolerance for weapons carried on our campus by any student, and we intend to remain committed to make sure that all students are safe," a Hamilton County School District spokesperson said in a statement. "Additionally, we remain committed to supporting the social and emotional well-being of our students and will provide the resources needed."
But Hoey said she now feels uneasy about sending her daughter back to school at all.
"Do I feel necessarily safe sending her? No," said Hoey. "But in order for her to get an education, I can't keep her smothered and covered up in a blanket forever."
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the assault.
