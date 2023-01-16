UPDATE: The multi-car pileup that closed a portion of I-75 in Bradley County Wednesday was caused by a stray ladder in the roadway, a preliminary report said.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, several cars stopped to avoid a ladder after another vehicle lost it in the road by mile marker 15.8. Consequently, a Chevy pickup truck hit a stopped BMW, leading to a Honda van hitting the pickup, and a Ford F-150 hitting the van.
Only minor injuries were reported.
The driver of the Chevy pickup truck faces charges of open container and driving on revoked, the report said.
PREVIOUS STORY: A crash involving multiple vehicles on I-75 in Bradley County has blocked a portion of the northbound side on Wednesday evening.
According to TDOT, the crash happened around 3:00pm, just four miles north of the Ooltewah exit as you approach the Bradley Ridgecut.
TDOT reports two of the three lanes in the area are blocked along with the left shoulder.
The cause of the crash and the condition of those involved are unknown at this time.
