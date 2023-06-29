UPDATE: The new, interactive dashboard on the State Report Card is available here, accessible under the "2023 Assessment" tab is now available.
Today's release is state-level TCAP data only. District-level TCAP data will be released in July.
To see your student's data and TCAP score results, log in to the TCAP Family Portal to view custom reports and resources for your student.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Tennessee Department of Education has approved the promotion of approximately 6,500 students to the fourth grade in the appeal process.
That's about 80 percent of the third graders who appealed their TCAP reading scores across the state.
Officials say 9,205 appeal forms were submitted.
6,698 were approved. 642 were denied.
The Department of Education states there are still 434 appeals in progress and 432 not applicable.
There are still two weeks to appeal the results.
The appeal is only eligible for students whose received an “approaching” score on the TCAP ELA test or on the 3rd grade TCAP Retake opportunity.
The appeal window is open from May 30, 2023 and ends June 30, 2023.
The form can be found on the State of Tennessee's website.