UPDATE: CHI Memorial is still offline after experiencing an information technology issue earlier in the week.
A spokesperson told Local 3 News that CHI Memorial's parent company, CommonSpirit Health, is managing an IT issue, which impacts local facilities.
Some IT systems, including electronic health records, remain offline.
CHI Memorial said in a statement:
"We are working to resolve the issues as soon as possible. We appreciate the patience and support of our patients and family members as we address this situation. We are especially grateful to our staff and physicians, who are providing high-quality care to our patients.
We take our responsibility to our patients very seriously and apologize for any inconvenience."
Regular comprehensive services continue to be provided at the hospital as staff continue to follow the established processes during this time.
PREVIOUS STORY: CHI Memorial is rescheduling some patient procedures and appointments as a result of an "IT security incident" Monday.
A spokesperson with CHI Memorial said the disruption is related to their parent company, CommonSpiritHealth.
Some IT systems have been taken offline in a precautionary effort to limit the disruption, including electronic health records, according to CHI Memorial.
"Our facilities are following existing protocols for system outages and taking steps to minimize the disruption. We take our responsibility to ensure the privacy of our patients and IT security very seriously," CHI Memorial said Monday.
Patients should expect to be contacted by their provider directly if their appointment is affected.