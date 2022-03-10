Local 3 News now has new information about a fatal shooting in Soddy Daisy Thursday morning.
It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Wynn Lane.
One man admitted that he was under the influence when he shot and killed his sleeping brother.
Police found Michael Jarrell with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Michael's brother, Larry D. Jarrell is being charged.
Larry told police that he had been drinking and smoking marijuana while playing with guns. That is when he says he shot his brother Michael, while Michael was asleep in bed.
Larry is charged with Criminal Homicide and Reckless Endangerment.