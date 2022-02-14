UPDATE: The TBI says 72-year-old Jimmy Safford has been found safe on Monday.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Chattanooga man.
Jimmy Swafford, has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.
He was last seen wearing a Carhartt jacket, brown sweater, blue jeans, Lugz boots, and a black hat with the word MAC on the front.
Swafford is described as 5’10” tall, weighing 185 lbs, with gray hair and blue eyes.
He may be traveling in a 2013 white GMC Terrain, WV tag 33B524.
If you see Swafford, or his vehicle, you are asked to contact the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525 or, the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.