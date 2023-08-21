UPDATE: Chattanooga police say a man was arrested over the weekend for making threats to officers.
It happened around 6:30pm on Sunday at a home on Spring Valley Road.
Police say they originally responded to a shots fired call on North Valley Drive but found no evidence of any shots being fired.
However, police say they were told that a man who lives on Spring Valley Road routinely sets off fireworks.
Police say an officer saw 52-year-old Eric Wertz on his porch and asked him whether or not he had set off any fireworks.
Police say Wertz responded profanely, threatened to get a rifle and then went inside his residence.
Police say Wertz later appeared at the door a short time later with half his body concealed and he then barricaded himself inside the home.
Police say attempts to de-escalate the situation were unsuccessful.
Police at that point set up a perimeter and about an hour later, Wertz came out of the residence and surrendered.
Wertz was arrested for disorderly conduct and aggravated assault on police.
He was taken to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court on September 13.
