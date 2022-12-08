UPDATE: The McMinn County Sheriff is responding to a lawsuit that claims his deputies violated the fourth amendment rights of three people.
The plaintiffs claim the deputies shot and killed their two dogs during an unlawful search in April.
Sheriff Joe Guy says his deputies got a tip that a suspect was at their home and deputies went to the back of the house.
Sheriff Guy says the two dogs then leaped from the window and attacked the deputies and they shot the dogs.
He says his deputies never entered the home or conducted a search.
The plaintiffs are suing for a million dollars.
Read the full statement:
"Yesterday I was made aware of a lawsuit regarding our deputies shooting two dogs. Many of the claims in the lawsuit against our officers are unfounded or completely false. On April 4 at around 4 am, McMinn Co deputies arrived at a residence on CR 675 attempting to locate a suspect wanted on 2 felony warrants who had already fled from officers that night. This suspect was believed to frequent the residence and he had been reported as being at the property an hour or so before. As officers knocked on the front door, two other officers went to the back of the residence. Noticing an open window, deputies made efforts to call out the suspect. At that moment, 2 large vicious dogs lept from the window into the yard toward the deputies. The deputies retreated but were forced to shoot the dogs as they ran aggressively toward the officers in the yard. Much of the incident was captured as evidence on body camera. The suspect was not located at the residence, although it appeared through later investigation that he had been on the property. Officers did not enter the residence through any door or window, nor conduct a search of the home. The officers were where they were supposed to be, and performed their duties according to law and our policies. The McMinn Co Sheriffs Office values dogs in our community, our own K9s, and those we partner with the Humane Society for inmates to train for adoption. The Sheriffs Office regrets the loss of the two animals in this incident, but officers are allowed to protect themselves if necessary."
PREVIOUS STORY: A federal lawsuit has been filed against McMinn County, Sheriff Joe Guy, and Deputy Dalton Townsend.
The lawsuit claims Deputy Townsend killed two dogs while searching the home of Erin Johnson, Adriana Wilkins, and Matthew Able.
The lawsuit says the sheriff's office was acting on a tip that a suspect was inside the home at the time, but the plaintiffs claim deputies didn't have a search warrant to be on the property.
The lawsuit says the incident was a violation of the plaintiffs’ 4th Amendment rights and they are asking for $1-million in damages.
Here's the full lawsuit:
