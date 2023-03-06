UPDATE: A 19-year-old at the center of an Endangered Young Adult Alert since January has been found dead, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.
According to Knoxville police, a body found in the Tennessee River Monday morning has been identified as John Tipton, a teen first declared missing out of Sevierville two months ago.
The TBI said in a statement, "We have a sad update to pass along. 19-year-old John Tipton, who was missing from Sevierville, was found deceased in Knoxville this morning. His family is in our thoughts."
PREVIOUS STORY: The TBI has issued an Endangered Young Adult Alert for 19-year-old John Tipton, who is missing out of Sevierville, in accordance with the Holly Bobo Act.
Tipton has brown hair and eyes, stands at 5'10", and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes in the area of Winfield Dunn Parkway in Sevierville.
If you have any information about John's whereabouts or have seen him, please contact the Sevierville Police Department at 865-453-5506 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.