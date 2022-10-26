UPDATE: Officials with TDOT celebrated the opening the Jones Cover Road bridge in Sevier County Wednesday, months after heavy rain caused the bridge to collapse in July.
Check out this thread of pictures and videos from today’s bridge opening in Sevier County! https://t.co/Uz3IscVZKo— myTDOT (@myTDOT) October 26, 2022
The bridge, which stretches over Wilhite Creek on SR 339, is now open for traffic.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Tennessee Department of Transportation has declared an indefinite road closing in Sevier County following a structure collapse on the road.
A section of State Route 339 (Jones Cove Road) near Wilhite Road has closed after heavy rain knocked out box bridge.
TDOT is describing it as a “long term closure.” Detours are in place and motorists are advised to use extreme caution in the area as workers are present.