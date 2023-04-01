UPDATE: The Sale Creek Volunteer Fire Department is responding to a power line related fire in a wooded area near 16030 Poole Road.
Hamilton County Emergency Management crews say severe windy conditions have led to a tree falling on a power line in the Sale Creek causing a wooded area to catch fire Saturday evening.
Severe windy conditions continue and cause a tree to fall on power lines & start a woods fire in Sale Creek area. Sale Creek VFD responding to 16030 Poole Road. No injuries reported! pic.twitter.com/IQXhUxIueq— HamCoTNES (@HamCoTNES) April 1, 2023
Sale Creek firefighters say no injuries have been reported.
Please avoid this location at this time.
PREVIOUS STORY:
A spokesperson with Hamilton County Emergency Management is warning the area of severe wind, downed power lines, and potential brush fires on Saturday.
At 6312 Grasshopper Road: A tree fell which took down power lines. Power lines caught grass on fire. With windy conditions, the grass fire traveled to the woods. Highway 58 VFD is currently putting the fire out. pic.twitter.com/PAYlE8s6zG— HamCoTNES (@HamCoTNES) April 1, 2023
Crews are on Grasshopper Road where a tree has fallen and taken down several power lines. With the severe wind, the downed wires have caused a grass fire in the area that has traveled to the woods.
Highway 58 VFD is currently working to put the fire out.