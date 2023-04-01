Brush fire generic stock photo

UPDATE: The Sale Creek Volunteer Fire Department is responding to a power line related fire in a wooded area near 16030 Poole Road.

Hamilton County Emergency Management crews say severe windy conditions have led to a tree falling on a power line in the Sale Creek causing a wooded area to catch fire Saturday evening. 

Sale Creek firefighters say no injuries have been reported.

Please avoid this location at this time. 

PREVIOUS STORY:

A spokesperson with Hamilton County Emergency Management is warning the area of severe wind, downed power lines, and potential brush fires on Saturday. 

Crews are on Grasshopper Road where a tree has fallen and taken down several power lines. With the severe wind, the downed wires have caused a grass fire in the area that has traveled to the woods. 

Highway 58 VFD is currently working to put the fire out.

