UPDATE: Chattanooga Fire Department officials say the severe weather that moved through the Tennessee Valley on Thursday caused part of a building in the Southside area to collapse.
It happened around 11:35am at 27 W. Main Street across from Grocery Bar.
This location is a construction site. One vehicle was destroyed and two other parked cars were also damaged by falling debris. There were three people in the blue vehicle in this picture when the wall collapsed. Luckily, there were no injuries. pic.twitter.com/igZkYuFsen— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) January 12, 2023
Fire officials say the high winds caused a brick wall on the top floor of the 123-year-old building to fall, damaging two vehicles and destroying a third.
Fire officials say three people were in one of the damaged vehicles at the time of the collapse.
No one was hurt.
The rest of the building is expected to be demolished by the middle of next week.
Back in 2017, Cheeburger Cheeburger on Market Street collapsed.
No one was inside the restaurant at the time.
The owner closed the business a couple of days before the collapse because an inspector warned of structural problems.
The city of Chattanooga eventually leveled what was left of the building and the owner later opened a new business at a new location.
