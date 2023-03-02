power outages

UPDATE: The severe weather overnight in the Tennessee Valley left some customers without power.

Here are the current outage reports as of 12:15PM:

Tennessee:

  • Hamilton -- EPB reports 230 customers are without power.
  • Bledsoe -- Sequachee Valley Electric Coop reports two outages.
  • Bradley -- No outages are being reported at this time.
  • Grundy -- Sequachee Valley Electric Coop reports two outages.
  • Marion -- Sequachee Valley Electric Coop reports 14 outages.
  • McMinn -- No outages are being reported at this time. 
  • Meigs -- No outages are being reported at this time. 
  • Rhea -- No outages are being reported at this time. 
  • Sequatchie -- No outages are being reported at this time. 
  • Polk -- No outages are being reported at this time.

Georgia:

  • Catoosa -- North Georgia EMC reports two outages.
  • Chattooga -- No outages are being reported at this time.
  • Dade -- No outages are being reported at this time.
  • Murray -- No outages are being reported at this time.
  • Walker -- No outages are being reported at this time.
  • Whitfield -- North Georgia EMC reports one outage. 

Alabama:

  • DeKalb -- No outages are being reported at this time.
  • Jackson -- No outages are being reported at this time.

North Carolina:

  • Cherokee -- No outages are being reported at this time.

PREVIOUS STORY: Here are the current outage reports as of 9:40am on Thursday:

EPB reports scattered outages in the East Chattanooga, Hixson/Northgate, Lookout Mountain, Red Bank/Moccasin Bend, Signal Mountain, and Chattanooga Valley areas.

Volunteer Electric Cooperative reports a combined 730 outages in Hamilton, McMinn, Polk, Rhea, and Cumberland counties.

Sequachee Valley Electric Cooperative reports more than 30 outages in Marion County.

Cleveland Utilities reports fewer than a dozen outages.

North Georgia EMC reports 51 outages in Catoosa County.

