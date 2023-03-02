UPDATE: The severe weather overnight in the Tennessee Valley left some customers without power.
Here are the current outage reports as of 12:15PM:
Tennessee:
- Hamilton -- EPB reports 230 customers are without power.
- Bledsoe -- Sequachee Valley Electric Coop reports two outages.
- Bradley -- No outages are being reported at this time.
- Grundy -- Sequachee Valley Electric Coop reports two outages.
- Marion -- Sequachee Valley Electric Coop reports 14 outages.
- McMinn -- No outages are being reported at this time.
- Meigs -- No outages are being reported at this time.
- Rhea -- No outages are being reported at this time.
- Sequatchie -- No outages are being reported at this time.
- Polk -- No outages are being reported at this time.
Georgia:
- Catoosa -- North Georgia EMC reports two outages.
- Chattooga -- No outages are being reported at this time.
- Dade -- No outages are being reported at this time.
- Murray -- No outages are being reported at this time.
- Walker -- No outages are being reported at this time.
- Whitfield -- North Georgia EMC reports one outage.
Alabama:
- DeKalb -- No outages are being reported at this time.
- Jackson -- No outages are being reported at this time.
North Carolina:
- Cherokee -- No outages are being reported at this time.
PREVIOUS STORY: Here are the current outage reports as of 9:40am on Thursday:
EPB reports scattered outages in the East Chattanooga, Hixson/Northgate, Lookout Mountain, Red Bank/Moccasin Bend, Signal Mountain, and Chattanooga Valley areas.
Volunteer Electric Cooperative reports a combined 730 outages in Hamilton, McMinn, Polk, Rhea, and Cumberland counties.
Sequachee Valley Electric Cooperative reports more than 30 outages in Marion County.
Cleveland Utilities reports fewer than a dozen outages.
North Georgia EMC reports 51 outages in Catoosa County.
Click here to learn more about the outages in your area.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates as they become available.