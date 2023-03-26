UPDATE: (5:30 p.m. Sunday) - Following this weekend’s powerful storm front and high winds, EPB continues to work around the clock to restore power to about 850 customers who are experiencing outages as of 5:30 p.m.
EPB was able to use the Smart Grid to prevent lasting outages for many customers and has made manual repairs to restore power to more than 11,150 other customers.
UPDATE: (1:30 p.m.) - EPB is working as quickly as possible to restore power to approximately 8,300 customers experiencing outages this morning following overnight storms.
Utility workers are deployed across our service area and will continue working around the clock until we reach full restoration.
This a prime example of how dangerous straight-line winds can be. This tree limb punctured the roof of this home. Fortunately, everyone was okay!— Clay Smith (@claylocal3) March 25, 2023
📸: Chrissy Bilbrey pic.twitter.com/r9O7Ing5JD
PREVIOUS STORY:
The severe weather that moved through the Tennessee Valley has caused damage in various areas and left thousands of customers in the dark.
Here are the latest outage numbers for the states in the Local 3 News viewing area from the utilities that have provided updates:
ALABAMA: A total of 19,361 outages across the state.
- Jackson County -- Scottsboro Electric Power Board reports one outage.
- DeKalb County -- Cherokee Electric Coop reports 2 outages.
TENNESSEE: A total of 42,487 outages across the state.
- Hamilton County -- EPB and Volunteer Energy Cooperative reports a combined total of 8,263 outages.
- Bradley County -- Volunteer Energy Cooperative and EPB report a combined total of 1,031 outages.
- Marion County -- EPB and Sequachee Valley Electric report a combined total of 90 outages.
- Meigs County -- Volunteer Energy Cooperative reports a total of 176 outages.
- McMinn County -- Fort Loudon Electric Cooperative and Volunteer Energy Cooperative report a combined total of 626 outages.
- Sequatchie County -- No outages are being reported at this time.
- Bledsoe County -- Sequachee Valley Electric reports 33 outages.
- Grundy County -- Sequachee Valley Electric reports a total of 22 outages.
- Polk County -- Volunteer Energy Cooperative reports a total of 672 outages.
- Rhea County -- Volunteer Energy Cooperative reports a total of 302 outages.
GEORGIA: A total of 7,584 outages have reported across the state.
- Catoosa County -- North Georgia EMC reports 4 outages.
- Dade County -- Georgia Power reports 1,404 outages.
- Murray County -- Georgia Power and North Georgia EMC report a combined total of 31 outages.
- Walker County -- North Georgia EMC reports 8 outages.
- Whitfield County -- Dalton Utilities, Georgia Power, and North Georgia EMC report a combined total of 259 outages.
NORTH CAROLINA: A total of 2,080 outages have reported across the state.
- Cherokee County -- Duke Energy reports 30 outages.