Greenway Farms rescue by CFD
Photo by the Chattanooga Fire Department.

Several crews worked to save a person who fell off a bluff at Greenway Farms Park on Tuesday evening.

Crews were called to the 4900 block of Gann Store Road in Hixson shortly after 4:30pm.

A Chattanooga Fire Department spokesperson says crews worked quickly to get the patient to safety so he can be treated.

The patient has been taken to a hospital with serious injuries, including trauma to his chest and side.

The name of the fall victim has not been released.

