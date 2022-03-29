Several crews worked to save a person who fell off a bluff at Greenway Farms Park on Tuesday evening.
Crews were called to the 4900 block of Gann Store Road in Hixson shortly after 4:30pm.
Crews are working quickly and safely to get the patient out so they can be treated. pic.twitter.com/EAC9hm144Y— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) March 29, 2022
A Chattanooga Fire Department spokesperson says crews worked quickly to get the patient to safety so he can be treated.
The patient has been taken to a hospital with serious injuries, including trauma to his chest and side.
The name of the fall victim has not been released.
