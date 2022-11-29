UPDATE: Chattanooga police, while on their way to a report of a crash with injuries, ended up dealing with reports of several carjackings in the area of 4200 block of Bonny Oaks on Tuesday at about 8:54am.
Police say that a driver told them that a man entered his vehicle and tried to take it.
The suspect then abandoned that attempt and tried to take a second vehicle, which also proved to be unsuccessful.
The suspect then ran from the scene but was eventually taken into custody.
His name has not been released.
Police say the victims were not hurt.
A series of crashes that appear to be related to the carjacking created additional problems from drivers.
Chattanooga police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit an anonymous tip via the Atlas One App.
