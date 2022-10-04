UPDATE: Service in the Tennessee Valley has been restored, according to a Verizon spokesperson on Tuesday evening.
Previously, issues with service provider had prevented Verizon users in multiple counties from calling 911 to access emergency services.
Verizon said service is now fully restored.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Hamilton County 911 has been receiving reports that some Verizon customers may not be able to dial 911 for emergency services, according to spokesman Bruce Garner.
Other parts of the state, such as Rhea and Davidson counties, are reportedly experiencing similar problems.
Verizon is said to be working on the problem.
If you're having trouble reaching 911, you are asked to call 423-698-2525 for assistance.