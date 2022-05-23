UPDATE: Chattanooga police say that a tractor trailer coming up the ridge cut Monday lost control and partially went off Interstate 24.
The resulting mess and cleanup took several hours to cleanup, and closed several lanes of traffic, backing traffic up in both directions.
Traffic flow has returned to normal, but drivers may continue to experience some delays.
PREVIOUS STORY: A multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 westbound near Seminole Drive is blocking the right two lanes of traffic.
A semi appears to be hanging off the side of the road, and rescue efforts with rainy conditions are making for some delicate maneuvering.
Traffic is backed up through downtown Chattanooga.
There's no word on when the road will be completely reopened.