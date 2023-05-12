UPDATE: The man accused of assaulting a Brainerd student was in court on Friday.
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says Josephus Reed, Jr., a third-party security guard with Bigfoot Security, punched a student at the school who refused to remove a hoodie back in January.
Reed was not licensed at the time of the incident.
He's charged with aggravated assault and impersonation of a licensed professional.
His next court appearance is scheduled for July 20.
PREVIOUS UPDATE: The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit arrested Josephus Reed, of Bigfoot Security, Monday morning after indictments were handed down by the Hamilton County Grand Jury on April 3, 2023.
Reed surrendered to authorities at the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center for booking on charges of Impersonation of a licensed professional and Aggravated Assault.
The charges stem from an investigation by HCSO Criminal Investigative Services, where Reed was accused of punching a student at Brainerd High School who refused to remove a hoodie.
PREVIOUS STORY: Hamilton County Schools just released the outcome of the investigation into a third-party security officer accused of assaulting a Brainerd High School student.
They say the security firm was hired by the school's principal, Dr. Crystal Sorrells.
The student's parent told us earlier this year that Josephus Reed Junior assaulted the student on January 5th.
The investigation found that Sorrells went against policy and procedure hiring the firm and was placed on leave.
But now we're learning she will resume her duties on March 13th.
Sorrells released a statement saying she apologizes and she's looking forward to continuing her work as principal.