UPDATE: The Chattanooga Division of Transportation encountered a scheduling conflict that prevented the work on Gunbarrel Road to begin last Sunday evening.
The entire roadway between Shallowford Road and Goodwin Road will be milled, repaved, and striped as part of the 2023 Planned Resurfacing Projects.
No work will be performed during Memorial Day weekend.
The rescheduled dates are:
- Wednesday, May 24th
- Thursday, May 24th
- Tuesday, May 30th
- Wednesday, May 31st
- Thursday, June 1st
All work will be performed between the hours of 6:00pm and 7:00am, with access maintained both northbound and southbound for the project. Drivers may encounter brief closures at parking lot entrances as the crews mill and repave the outer lanes.
The entire intersection of Gunbarrel Road and Goodwin Road will also be resurfaced. Drivers should follow all instructions from flagging teams and traffic control devices when nearing the work area.
As each lane is resurfaced, temporary striping will be in place with permanent markings installed soon after.
