UPDATE: Chattanooga police say they have arrested a second suspect in the May 28 shooting in downtown Chattanooga.
The shooting left six people wounded.
The suspect, described as a 16-year-old male, has been charged with six counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
CPD's Fugitive Unit teamed up with the Bradley County Sheriff's Office to make the arrest.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police have arrested a 15-year-old male in connection with the May 28, 2022 shooting at 100 Walnut Street that left six teenagers wounded.
The teen is currently at the Juvenile Detention Facility and has been charged with six counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony, unlawful possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.
CPD Investigators have also identified an additional suspect and they are said to be actively working to determine that suspect's whereabouts.
PREVIOUS STORY: After six people were shot Saturday night in downtown Chattanooga, Police Chief Celeste Murphy and Mayor Tim Kelly held a news conference to provide an update.
Mayor Kelly stated, "Once again I'm standing here in front of you talking about our community's youth getting shot. That's outrageous, and it has to stop. It's ridiculous that I even need to publicly state that guns have no place in the hands of our kids. And that children shouldn't be running around in the middle of the night without supervision."
Mayor Kelly believes easy access to illegal guns is killing kids. He says he wants gun reform laws.
"Here’s the bottom line: teenagers acting out, pushing the boundaries, and getting into trouble isn’t new. Kids have always gotten into scuffles with each other. That’s a tale that’s as old as time. What is new is now they have access to handguns and firearms that leave behind bodies instead of bruised egos. I can’t say this clearly enough: easy access to illegal guns is killing kids and our community has a responsibility to put a stop to it. "
Mayor Kelly calls upon parents stating that parents need to be held responsible.
"If you know your kid has access to a firearm, you must intervene before someone—perhaps even your own child—ends up dead. The kind of gun violence that erupted last night is often rooted in neglect. All of us—and especially parents, caregivers, and families—must be actively involved in knowing where our children are, what they are doing, and ensuring they don’t get their hands on weapons that can harm themselves and others. "
Kelly says if you have a firearm, keep it securely locked and away from children.
The City of Chattanooga approved a curfew for teens 17-years-old and younger last October. The curfew is enforced at 10 PM on weeknights and 11 PM on weekends.
Police Chief Celeste Murphy stated that extra police presence will be provided during they city's upcoming Riverbend Festival/
PREVIOUS STORY: Republican candidate for Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp following the shooting of six people in downtown Saturday night.
Her post, in part, said "What happened in downtown Chattanooga last night is unacceptable. Right in the middle of where so many of us live, work, walk with our families, and enjoy this beautiful city… 6 young people were shot. 2 in critical condition. It has to stop."
Earlier Sunday, Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly weighed in on the Saturday night shooting of six people, calling the act unacceptable.
"Last night, our city felt the terrible cost of gun violence. My heart is with the families whose lives have been upended by this horrific situation."
Kelly is also expected address the community at a press conference later Sunday.
PREVIOUS STORY: On Saturday around 10:48 pm, Chattanooga Police responded to shots fired on the 100 block of Cherry Street near Market street downtown.
The location of Saturday night's shooting is just a block away from the popular spots of the Tennessee Aquarium and the city's waterfront.
"We had large groups of juveniles walking around the downtown area this date and we believe it's from within that group that the shooting took place," Chattanooga police Sgt. Jeremy Eames. said. Police said they've detained at least one person in relation to the gunfire.
Chattanooga Police have have confirmed 6 people were shot. Four have non-life threatening injuries, and two have life-threatening injuries. All parties were transported to the hospital.
Patrick Hickey, who was driving for Uber and Lyft on Saturday night, told CNN he was parked in his usual spot waiting for another ride when he heard at least two dozen gunshots. Hickey works as a volunteer firefighter so he jumped into action.
"I helped with two victims, one of them being with a head injury." said Hickey. "I couldn't run in the other direction or drive away knowing there were a lot of people hurt."
One of the victims ended up on a sidewalk near his car, so he grabbed a shirt from his vehicle and applied pressure to the wound, he said.
"(People were) screaming for help, relatives of victims were there, too," he said. "Police were trying to get everyone back so we could help victims. It was chaos for a minute."
Hickey added that on Sunday morning he noticed his shoes had blood on them from one of the victims.
"I'm blessed to be able to go home to my family unharmed, but it was a very scary situation." said Hickey in a Facebook post. "Please hug your family extra close because this is becoming a common thing in the USA."
Police say victims range from teens to early 20s.
They do have one person of interest in custody connected to the shooting.
If you are traveling downtown this weekend, police have Market Street up to Cherry Street blocked as the investigation continues.
Police say there is no ongoing threat to the Chattanooga community.
There have been 221 mass shootings so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. A mass shooting is defined as an incident with at least four people shot, excluding any shooter. The shooting also comes days after an 18-year-old used a legally purchased AR-15 rifle to kill 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, again raising questions about whether such weapons should be legally available.
