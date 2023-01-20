UPDATE: A Cleveland Middle School student was arrested on gun-related charges Friday, one day after a different student from the same school was taken into custody for bringing a handgun to campus.
According to Cleveland City Schools, officials investigating the first incident determined "another student was involved in an off-campus weapon exchange on Wednesday afternoon." That student was arrested during school on Friday.
The Cleveland Police Department said a stolen firearm was found at that student's home, but do not believe the gun was taken onto school grounds.
The student is facing charges of possession of stolen property and unlawful possession of a weapon, and additional charges may be pending.
Cleveland police also said that in light of new information, the minor arrested on Thursday for bringing the gun to school the day before now faces more charges, including of conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.
Cleveland City Schools released a statement and said, in part, "Please take the time to have conversations with your children about the consequences associated with this type of behavior. We cannot stress the importance of students immediately reporting any suspicious behavior to administrators, School Resource Officers, other trusted adults or anonymously through our STOPit app. Please do not hesitate to report this information."
PREVIOUS STORY: Cleveland police say a student took a handgun to Cleveland Middle School on Wednesday.
Administrators were made aware of the gun on Thursday and notified police.
Police say the student is in custody at the Bradley County Juvenile Center.
The student charged with carrying weapons on school property.
Police say the handgun was found at the student's home and will be used as evidence.
Cleveland City Schools released the following statement:
"We want to take the time to remind families that weapons on school grounds will not be tolerated. Please take the opportunity to remind your child that it is always important to immediately report any suspected presence of a weapon to administrators, School Resource Officers, or anonymously through our STOPit app, which can be accessed through the Cleveland Middle School website.
With everyone’s help, we can continue to keep our schools a safe place to learn. We appreciate the partnership with the Cleveland Police Department as we continue to work diligently to keep students and staff members safe.”
